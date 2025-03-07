LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit say they have safely located a 73-year-old man who was previously reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Moorman was last seen near the 2900 block of Northwest 49th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Moorman stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive drab hat, a white shirt, a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Moorman’s family told detectives that he has dementia.

As of Friday morning, Moorman was safely located.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

