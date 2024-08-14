TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 71-year-old woman who had been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Blanca Nieves was returned to her home unharmed, early Thursday afternoon.

Nieves had been last seen near the 7800 block of South Colony Circle, at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nieves had been last seen wearing a white shirt, navy blue jacket and blue pants.

