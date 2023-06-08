FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A search for a missing elderly woman who was seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has ended after she was found deceased in a body of water.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Caroline Woolery-Walters’ body was found, Friday.

She was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 6 p.m., Monday.

