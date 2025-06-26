POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities ssaid they have located a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Milano had been last seen along the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Milano stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, and has long white hair and blue eyes.

Detectives said he utilizes a wheelchair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms.

Late Friday afternoon, investigators confirmed Milano was found but did not provide further details.

