TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a woman who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Lois Brown had been last seen near the 5100 block of Yellow Pine Lane, at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brown stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a brown jacket and was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Saturday afternoon, investigators confirmed Brown has been found safe and has reunited with her family.

