LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a man who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Dieuseul Joseph had been last seen Saturday afternoon near the 3200 block of North State Road 7.

Joseph stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was wearing a long-sleeve brown plaid shirt with white pants and shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Tuesday afternoon, BSO detectives confirmed Joseph was found safe.

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