TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that a 6-year-old boy died after he shot himself with a gun at an apartment in Tamarac.

BSO identified the boy as Odaine Hall.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at the Sun Vista Garden apartments, along the 5600 block of Rock Island Road.

According to BSO, Hall was being watched by his uncle when Hall accidentally got a hold of an unsecured gun and shot himself.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, where a family appeared to be consoled and distraught by the news.

Several neighbors expressed their sadness.

“Very tragic, to be honest. That will be, to be honest, that would be crazy if he even got it to himself, if he was just playing with it and then that was the case,” said neighbor Nikko Louissaint.

“It’s just a very sad incident, unfortunately,” said a third person.

“I don’t know, I’m speechless right now, it’s very sad,” said a neighbor.

As of Tuesday afternoon, BSO have not confirmed if anyone will face any charges.

