POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred during a police chase on I-95 that killed one woman in Pompano Beach.

When Patricia Schmelz did not make it to her job as a hotel night auditor on Friday, her closest friend knew something was wrong.

Her name is Beverly and she did not feel comfortable showing her face. She’s known Patricia since they were kids.

“How could she not make it to work,” she said. “Maybe she overslept, I called her,” said Beverly.

She never reached Patricia, because a stolen Dodge Charger, driven by a 17-year-old boy, slammed into her on West Copans Road and I-95, killing her.

“Everyone at work, everyone is still in shock and it’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Jessie.

“The part that’s gonna kill me is that we spoke to each other every day,” said Beverly.

There was another victim that night: the owner of the 2016 Dodge Charger.

“They hit me on the forehead,” said Rider Prospère.

Prospère, 25, was in Hallandale Beach, hours before the crash to pick up an acquaintance. He now believes he was set up because he was instantly surrounded.

“Five people with guns, and stuff like this” said Prospère. “I was in shock.”

He said the group hit him with a gun, pulled him from the car, and forced him to strip off his clothes.

“Left me naked and left with the car,” said Prospère.

A neighbor gave him something to wear and called the police.

BSO report revealed that shortly after 11 p.m., on May 10, police found the 2016 Dodge Charger sedan while being pursued by the Hallandale Beach Police Department in reference to an armed carjacking.

Police pursued the thieves, who ran a red light at West Copans Road, and hit a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe that Patricia was driving, T-boning her car.

Patricia was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said there were six suspects in the Dodge Charger, who were all detained by both BSO Deputies and Hallandale Beach Police officers. Jamari Peacock was driving the Charger during the pursuit. Of the group, just one is an adult: 20-year-old Cody Clark. The names and ages of the other occupants have not been released.

Patricia’s friends reflected on their loss and picked up her beloved pets, Zachary and Jackson.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back. She was just such a giving and caring person,” said Jessie.

“She was just on her way to work, one more second , she would have missed this,” said Beverly. “I’m just devastated.”

At the moment charges for the suspects are still pending but it’s expected they will be facing serious consequences.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

