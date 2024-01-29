POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - BSO detectives said that a 59-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach has been located and is safe.

Authorities said Joseph Lubin Jr. was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 11th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Lubin Jr. stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

BSO said according Lubin Jr.’s family, he walks with a limp and has difficulty with memory and communication.

On Jan. 31, BSO announced that Lubin Jr. was located and is safe.

Anyone with information on Lubin’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

