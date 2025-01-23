LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies seek the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Daryl McLeary.

McLeary was last seen near the the 4700 block of N. State Road 7 on Jan. 16 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Officials said he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, khaki pants and a khaki jacket.

According to his family, he experiences mental illness and takes medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

