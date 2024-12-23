LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities ssaid they have located a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Jacqueline Ewen-Blake had been last seen near the 3700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Ewen-Blake stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans worn inside out and one Adidas shoe at the time of her disappearance.

Sunday night, investigators confirmed Ewen-Blake was found at a medical center. Her family has been notified.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox