LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities ssaid they have located a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Jacqueline Ewen-Blake had been last seen near the 3700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Ewen-Blake stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans worn inside out and one Adidas shoe at the time of her disappearance.

Sunday night, investigators confirmed Ewen-Blake was found at a medical center. Her family has been notified.

