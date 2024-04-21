POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a woman days after she went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 52-year-old Shandale Robinson had been last seen near the 200 block of Northwest 15th Place, at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Robinson stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 330 pounds, and has and has black hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue jeans, and she was carrying a light brown purse.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, BSO confirmed Robinson was safely recovered in Pompano Beach and reunited with her family.

