TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they have located a 44-year-old man who had gone missing in Tamarac.

According to investigators, Eric Shapiro had been last seen near 7201 N. University Drive, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Shapiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

Thursday night, authorities said Shapiro was found unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

