OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a man missing from Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said Nathan Andrew Brown, 42, was last seen on Monday in the 5100 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Oakland Park.

Brown stands at 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Deputies said he has grey hair and brown eyes and two tattoos. One tattoo on his chest shows praying hands and a teacup. A tattoo on his right forearm reads “Ryleygh.”

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

