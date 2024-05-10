DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 38-year-old man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Nick Rosemond Vincent had been last seen near the 400 block of Lock Road at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

He was described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 220 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

Saturday night, detectives confirmed Vincent was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

