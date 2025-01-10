DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a woman who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Rebecca Cypress had been last seen near the 1400 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue in Deerfield Beach, at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cypress stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Saturday night, officials confirmed Cypress was found safe on Friday evening.

