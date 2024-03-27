POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from the Pompano Beach area.

Amanda Lauren Beatty, 35, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 and is believed to be near the 2300 Block of Southeast 13th Street in Pompano Beach.

Beatty stands at five feet and eight inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 180 pounds.

Deputies said she has a flower tattoo on her left thigh.

According to her family, she experiences mental illness.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.