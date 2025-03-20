POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is in shock after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered three people dead inside a Pompano Beach home in what investigators believe was a double-murder suicide.

Deputies responded to a welfare check around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard.

According to BSO, officers noted two vehicles in the driveway and an overflowing mailbox but received no response at the door.

Concerned for the occupants, deputies requested assistance from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to gain entry. Once inside, emergency crews found a woman and two men with apparent gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified one of the deceased as 80-year-old James Sheridan, the suspected shooter, who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the other two victims, a man and a woman, are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

