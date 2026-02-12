A woman who was reported missing from Dania Beach was found dead, detectives said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 29-year-old Lisandra Loyola had been last seen near the 600 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard, at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Loyola stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has flower tattoos on her right arm and several back tattoos. She had been last seen wearing a brown jacket.

Sadly, detectives confirmed Loyola was found along the same block where she was last seen. They do not suspect foul play at this time.

Investigators said the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

