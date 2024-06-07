TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 28-year-old man who had been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Alex John Feldbauer has been last seen on Tuesday at Henderson Behavioral Health, located at 2900 West Prospect Road.

Feldbauer stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 199 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

He had been last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

BSO said that he has several neck tattoos and a rose tattoo on his hand.

Late Saturday afternoon, BSO detectives confirmed Feldbauer was found safe.

