OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 28-year-old man who was last seen in Oakland Park has been found dead.

According to BSO detectives, Drakaar Allen was last seen at Easterlin Park, located at 1000 N.W. 38th Street, around 1 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said Allen is described as standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey shorts and grey sandals.

On Thursday, BSO said Allen was found deceased Wednesday evening in a lake at Easterlin Park. According to authorities, no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

