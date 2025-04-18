LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Bethie Souffrant had been last seen near the 3700 block of Northwest 25th Street at around 1:20 p.m., Tuesday.

She stands at 5 feet tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a brown skirt, a tank top and leopard print glasses.

Late Saturday afternoon, BSO detectives confirmed they found Souffrant, and she has been reunited with her family.

