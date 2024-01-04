FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a woman who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 25-year-old Dieula Jean Pierre has been last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She was reportedly wearing a blue and white dress, along with a black hooded sweatshirt, at the time of her disappearance.

Described as weighing approximately 110 pounds and standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Jean Pierre has black hair and brown eyes.

Thursday night, BSO detectives confirmed Jean Pierre was found safe.

