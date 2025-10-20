DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a young woman who went missing from Deerfield Beach over a week ago.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Nathalie Dieumercy had been last seen near the 700 block of Southeast First Way, at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11. She was reported missing this past Friday.

Dieumercy stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes. She has been last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Early Tuesday afternoon, BSO detectives confirmed Dieumercy was found safe.

