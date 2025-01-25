DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing man from Deerfield Beach.

Deputies said 23-year-old Gregey Ibrahim Philippe was last seen near the 1400 block of Southeast First Way, Friday morning.

He stands at 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Deputies said he has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts and shoes.

His family said he suffers from autism and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Ibrahim Philippe’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.