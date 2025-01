DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a missing man from Deerfield Beach has been found safe.

Deputies said 23-year-old Gregey Ibrahim Philippe was last seen near the 1400 block of Southeast First Way, Friday morning.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.