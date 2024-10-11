POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child drowned Thursday afternoon in a pool in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call shortly after noon about a possible drowning in the 1600 block of Northeast First Avenue.

BSO said a mother found her 2-year-old daughter unresponsive in a backyard pool. Family members pulled the child out of the pool and immediately began CPR until deputies arrived.

First responders continued lifesaving efforts and transported the child to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

