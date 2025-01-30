NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for two subjects caught on surveillance video using stolen credit cards after a series of vehicle break-ins in North Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said the burglaries happened between November 2024 and January 2025, near Hampton Boulevard and Avon Lane.

Investigators said the duo stole personal items, including credit cards, which they later used to buy Chinese food and tobacco products at local businesses, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the two males, believed to be in their late teens, at a store counter. One of them, seen wearing a dark hoodie over a graphic T-shirt, attempted to complete a purchase using a stolen credit card.

When the transaction failed, he used another stolen card, which was accepted, investigators said.

In total, the subjects have stolen about $3,385 in cash and valuables and spent roughly $152 using the stolen credit cards, officials said.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Ricardo Fratichelli at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip via the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

