Authorities said they have arrested two Broward County students for making separate threats against schools just days into the new academic year.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested after detectives with BSO’s Threat Management Unit received a tip from the FBI about a Snapchat post in which he threatened a mass shooting at BCPS’ offices in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives said the student, upset over the district’s new cellphone policy, posted a partial photo of himself along with the threat. He was taken into custody at his home in Weston.

On Thursday, detectives received another tip from the FBI about a Snapchat threat against Cooper City High School. That tip led to the arrest of a 13-year-old girl.

Both students face felony charges of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting or commit an act of terrorism. They also face an additional charge of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, as per Florida law.

“None of this stuff is a joking or laughing matter,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “If you threaten … on social media or anywhere else, we are going to track you down and arrest you.”

The arrests come less than two weeks after BSO officials held a news conference that threats against schools would be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

Detectives are also investigating two additional threats that could result in further arrests.

