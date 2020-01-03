BSO: 2 men kicked out of Deerfield Beach bar after brawl return with gun, machete

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two men who returned to a Deerfield Beach bar firing a gun and brandishing a machete after getting kicked out twice.

The incident occurred at La Caravane Restaurant located at 560 NE 44th St., at approximately 3:38 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 22.

According to BSO, the subjects were initially kicked out of the restaurant for fighting with other customers, then came back throwing a chair at a security guard before getting kicked out once more.

Security camera footage outside the restaurant then showed them walking up to the glass door with weapons. One subject held a gun and the other wielded a machete.

After the subject with the gun found himself unable to open the door, he shot at the knob instead.

There were between eight and 10 people inside the restaurant at the time the shots were fired. No one was injured by the bullets.

The security guard who was struck by the chair was later transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The subjects may have been driving a white-colored Toyota pickup.

Witnesses said the subjects may be brothers.

If you have any information regarding the shooting and recognize the subjects, call BSO at 954-321-4547 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

