NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash near Fort Lauderdale that left two people dead, sent several people to the hospital and led to the closure of a major intersection.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle rollover wreck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street in unincorporated Broward County, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

The impact sent a light-colored Tesla and a black Dodge Durango into a nearby cemetery.

The front side of the Tesla was destroyed, and the windshield was blown out. The Durango sustained considerable side damage. The third vehicle involved, a sedan, was overturned on the street.

BSFR officials said they transported six adults to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts, with conditions ranging from serious to critical.

“So far, I’ve got one trauma code, two Level I traumas, one is probably going to be a Level II. I need at least four rescues right now,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

BSO detectives later confirmed two victims had died, but as of Sunday night, the total number of victims involved is unclear.

Deputies shut down the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street and blocked off surrounding streets for several blocks, as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash. The roads have since been reopened.

Meanwhile, first responders cut a fence so they could get into the cemetery.

As of Monday morning, BSO detectives have not provided about the total number of surviving victims or their current conditions.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.