LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale Lakes that left two people dead, sent several people to the hospital and led to the closure of a major intersection.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle rollover wreck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

BSFR officials said they transported six adult victims to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts, with conditions ranging from serious to critical.

BSO detectives later confirmed two victims have died, but as of Sunday night, the total number of victims involved is unclear.

Deputies shut down the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street, as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.