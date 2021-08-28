DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children who were reported missing out of Deerfield Beach have been found safe, authorities said, as the search continues for a man linked to their disappearance.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert has been issued for two 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-the old named Zain, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the children may have been with 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo.

Detectives described Carias-Carrilo as having a thick beard but not a mustache.

The children had been last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Saturday afternoon, the FDLE cancelled the AMBER Alert.

In a tweet, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the children are in law enforcement custody.

Authorities continue to search for Carias-Carrilo. They urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to dial 911 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.