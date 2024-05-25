POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a young man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach, and they said he was out of the state.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 19-year-old Zachary Attilus had been last seen near the 200 block of Southeast First Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Attilus stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark colored pants.

Attilus’ family told detectives that he is on the autism spectrum.

Late Saturday night, investigators confirmed Attilus was located “safe and unharmed in Augusta, Georgia.”

