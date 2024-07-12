POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 17-year-old who was reported missing from Pompano Beach has been located and is safe.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jamiria Green was last seen near the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Circle, at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Green stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, beige Adidas shorts and black slides.

Detectives said Jaymira Green was located on Friday afternoon and reunited with family.

Officials urge anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

