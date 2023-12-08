TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac in December 2023 has been located and is safe.

According to BSO, Kaelah Tyndale was last seen on Dec. 8, at around 6:30 p.m. near the 7600 block of Westwood Drive in Tamarac.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings and brown sandals.

Tyndale stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes.

On March 26, BSO said that she was located and is safe.

