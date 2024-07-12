POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 17-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Janyiah Dillard had been last seen on Wednesday, at around 9:30 a.m., near the 2800 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

Dillard stands at approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 84 pounds, and has orange hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black sweater, a gray tank top with a Nike logo, gray jeans and black shoes.

Detectives said Janyiah Dillard was located on Friday and reunited with her family.

