POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Neubauer is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black “Taco Bell” uniform shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Neubauer’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.