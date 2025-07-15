FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a bomb threat which caused a major scare at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager called in a threat, saying there was a bomb on a Spirit airlines jet Monday afternoon.

Passengers were taken off the plane as officials swept through the aircraft, not finding any signs of a threat to the traveling public.

The flight, bound for Kansas City, Missouri was rescheduled for that night.

Two other people were detained for questioning. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed against them at a later time.

That teenager now faces charges of criminal mischief and false report of a bomb.

