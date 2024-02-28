LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO detectives said that Zipporah Couch was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 24 around 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of Northwest 39th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Detectives said Couch is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink shorts and brown furry slippers.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Couch whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

