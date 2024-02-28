LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes has been located and is safe.

BSO detectives said that Zipporah Couch was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 24 around 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of Northwest 39th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Detectives said Couch is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink shorts and brown furry slippers.

On Thursday, BSO announced that she was located and is safe.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Couch whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

