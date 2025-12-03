PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Parkland.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Maksim Osko has been last seen early Wednesday morning in the 8300 block of Northwest 123rd Way in Parkland.

Osko stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen carrying a gray backpack and riding a black bicycle.

Ar around 8 a.m. on Thursday, detectives confirmed Osko was found safe.

