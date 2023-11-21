POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy reported missing from Pompano Beach has been located, according to BSO.

According to detectives, Angel Escamilla was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 19, around 11 p.m. near Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, riding a light blue beach cruiser bicycle.

Escamilla is described as weighing approximately 130 pounds, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogger pants, and black Crocs.

BSO announced that he was located Wednesday evening.

Individuals with information on Escamilla’s whereabouts are urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

