TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Malaysia Edwards had been last seen near Northwest 62nd Avenue and 57th Street, Monday morning.

Edwards stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds and was wearing a hoodie and shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Early Friday afternoon, BSO detectives confirmed the teen was found.

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