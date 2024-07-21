DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Capo had been last seen in the area of Northwest Seventh Place and 38th Terrace, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Capo stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, BSO detectives confirmed the teen was found safe and has reunited with her family.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.