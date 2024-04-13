DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Leah Jones had been last seen along the 4400 block of Southwest 52nd Street, at around 7 a.m., Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives did not specify what Jones had been last seen wearing.

Sunday morning, investigators confirmed the teen was found safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.