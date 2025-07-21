LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes has been located and is safe.

According to BSO, Alkeria Brownlee was last seen at around 1 a.m., Sunday, near the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 110 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a grey tank top, a black bonnet and black slides.

On Monday evening, BSO said she was located and is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox