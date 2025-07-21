LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes has been located and is safe.

According to BSO, Alkeria Brownlee was last seen at around 1 a.m., Sunday, near the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 110 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a grey tank top, a black bonnet and black slides.

On Monday evening, BSO said she was located and is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

