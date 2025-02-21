POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for clues in the murder of Ke’tavious Walker who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting by a home near Northwest Seventh Terrace and Seventh Avenue on Sunday.

Upon arrival, detectives found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital by paramedics but soon after was pronounced dead.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating this incident.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

