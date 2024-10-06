POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after, authorities said, shots were fired during a football game at a Pompano Beach high school.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District deputies, while working the football game at Blanche Ely High School, responded to a shots fired report in the area, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday,

Just outside the venue, deputies located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They immediately provided life-saving measures before the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim’s injuries are listed as not life-threatening, and they are expected to recover.

BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating the incident.

