DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken into custody and three people are hospitalized following a shooting in Dania Beach Thursday night.

Deputies were alerted to a shooting in the area of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Avenue.

At the scene, deputies say, they located two men, who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Fire Rescue transported the men to an area hospital for treatment.

While assessing the area, deputies were informed of a third person who took themselves to a hospital.

One person was taken into custody, deputies say.

BSO’s Robbery and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to investigate what led up to the incident.

